Wildwood using code enforcement powers to clean up problematic properties

Education and voluntary compliance are key components of Wildwood’s code enforcement program, commissioners were told Monday at a workshop meeting.

They heard a presentation on the program that enforces building codes and cites other violations such as overgrown lots, debris and junk cars.

Development Services Director Melanie Peavy said the city currently has 85 active code enforcement cases including 15 in process and 70 in the monitoring stage.

“A lot of our program is based on education,” she said, adding that many people are unaware of violations.

With 8,000 existing and planned rental units in Wildwood, she said code enforcement responsibilities will grow.

“If there’s a management company that’s doing its job, we don’t have a lot of problems,” Peavy said.

Tara Tradd, code compliance manager, described the case of a 615 Fourth St. home where the owner moved to an assisted living center and the property became overgrown and dilapidated. The city levied fines for non-compliance and the home began to attract criminal activity.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture foreclosed on the property and it was sold at auction for $30,000. The new owners brought the home up to code and requested a reduction in the city liens. The entire process took five years.

Commissioner Joe Elliott questioned why fines are levied for non-compliance if they later are excused.

“We’re issuing fines against them and then just wiping the slate clean,” he said.

City Attorney Joshua Bills said fines can be effective, but if they become insurmountable, the owner may give up trying to improve the property.

Bills said the Florida Homestead Act restricts cities from taking action against a property owner and city liens are recoverable only after mortgage liens.

He said Wildwood’s education-driven approach contrasts with some other cities such as New Port Richey, where police officers worked with code enforcement officers and city management to threaten and harass tenants and business owners for a profit.

Tradd said Wildwood acts on complaints about junk cars or dilapidated homes and takes a proactive approach on blight, debris and illegal signs.

She said her challenges include lack of understanding of the code compliance process, people who are struggling financially, derelict properties and non-responsive owners.