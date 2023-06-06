85.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
By Staff Report
Arzetta “Jean” Walsh, 83, of The Villages passed away on May 27, 2023.

She was born July 6, 1937 in Detroit, MI to Louis and Minnie Richards. Jean was a homemaker and loved her home, she also loved cooking, crafting, sewing, playing golf and going anywhere/anytime to play slot machines. And oh, how she loved to dance. She was a member of The American Legion 347, where she was a past President of the Women’s Auxiliary and continued volunteering as the door “Not See” during Wednesday’s Bar Bingo. She was a beautiful mother to her children, Deborah Hooker and Jeff Bise and a loving wife to her husband William “Bill” Walsh, who passed last June.

Services will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake June 13, 2023 at 11 am and will be opened to the public. Mom, we will miss you terribly
and tell everyone we love them!!

