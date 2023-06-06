Boater who said he drank at Gator Joe’s to be arraigned on intoxication charge

A Lady Lake boater who said he drank at Gator Joe’s will be arraigned this week on an intoxication charge.

Kandon Bryce Emily, 21, is to be arraigned in Marion County Court on Wednesday, June 7 on a charge of boating under the influence.

Emily, a Villages Charter School alum who played on the baseball team, had been in a boat approaching the Carney Island Boat Ramp at about 8:30 p.m. on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend and it appeared he had been drinking, according to an arrest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. An officer approached Emily and said an inspection of his boat was going to take place.

Emily became “argumentative” and insisted he was “going to his truck,” the report said. He admitted he had arrived at Carney Island after drinking at Gator Joe’s on Lake Weir.

He agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the officer to conclude that Emily was intoxicated. He refused to provide a breath sample.

Emily was arrested on a charge of boating under the influence and remains free on $500 bond.