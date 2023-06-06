88.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Cattle egret near Homestead Recreation Area

By Staff Report

This cattle egret was showing off his well-toned physique at a pond near the trail at Homestead Recreation Area. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

