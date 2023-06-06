Citizens First Bank branch location robbed

A Citizens First Bank branch location was robbed this morning.

Fruitland Park police officers were at the scene this morning at the Citizens First Bank at 3290 U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

An emergency call reporting the robbery was received at 9:20 a.m. today at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center. Multiple units from the Fruitland Park Police Department responded to the scene. Officers have been at the bank throughout the morning.

The police chief is expected to release more details later today.

In 2014, the Citizens First Bank at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages was robbed. It was several months before a suspect was ultimately arrested, after the alibi of the original suspect checked out.