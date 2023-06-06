Cuban natives nabbed in Cadillac SUV with stolen Home Depot merchandise

Two Cuban natives were nabbed in a Cadillac SUV laden with stolen Home Depot merchandise.

Lady Lake police received information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office concerning a theft which had taken place at a Home Depot store in Tampa. Law enforcement had reason to believe the pair were headed for the Home Depot store in Lady Lake. Officers staked out the store at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers saw a man later identified as 33-year-old Osniel Machado-Hernandez get out of a white Cadillac Escalade and enter the store. Other officers descended on the driver, identified as 47-year-old Yoan Sivori Comin. He immediately made a phone call, and Machado-Hernandez, still inside the store, took off running.

Drills, fans and other merchandise, still with their anti-theft devices attached, were found in the vehicle. It was later confirmed that the merchandise had been stolen from the Home Depot in Tampa. Methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were also found in the SUV. Comin indicated he does not speak English and he was read a Miranda Warning in Spanish. He said he did not want to speak to police.

Machado-Hernandez, who was in the process of stealing $1,200 in merchandise when he received the call and fled on foot, was chased down and apprehended. He admitted he has been stealing Home Depot merchandise to pay for his drug habit.

Machado-Hernandez, who was also wanted on a Lake County warrant, was arrested on multiple charges and booked at the Lake County Jail on $69,000 bond. Comin is also facing multiple charges and was also booked at the jail. He was released after posting $17,000 bond.