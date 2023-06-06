E. Ronald Jacobson, 83 passed away peacefully on May 17th, at home, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born January 10th, 1940 in Alberta Canada, achieved a masters in civil engineering, and excelled as a mechanical, civil, and structural engineer, most notably as County Engineer of Hillsborough County. His career enabled his family to live in several cities in the US and eventually they settled in Florida. Ron thrived as a husband and loving father and could always be relied upon to do the utmost for his family. Living in the Tamarind Grove area of The Villages for 12 years, Ron honed his life-long passion for golf and had dozens of golfing friends.

Ron’s sharp, analytical and problem-solving mind was always balanced with a gregarious spirit, dry sense of humor, and a generous and loving heart. Despite being widowed twice (Daisy Joy Encarnacion [1937-1991], Virginia Dennis Egan [1940-2019]), he was never deterred from sharing his love with all those around him. Rarely one to slow down, he loved playing poker, bridge, hearts, and spades for hours with friends and family.

He is survived by his daughter – Nicole Jacobson, son-in-law – Bart Henderson, stepson – Randy Pouncey, sister – Wendy Kelsey, nephew – Brent Kelsey, sisters-in-law – Carole Packard and Axa Jane Encarnacion, girlfriend – Marian Humberson, many other extended relatives, and a host of wonderful friends. Ron is predeceased by his mother and father Natalie and Joe Jacobson. He will be dearly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to one of his favorite charities, the Arbor Day Foundation.

We will have a celebration of life at the Glenview Country Club sunroom at 12:30pm on June 24th. Please join us for a party with lunch, drinks, and to share any stories you might have about our beloved Ron.