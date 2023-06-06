Golf cart driver taken to The Villages hospital after crash on Morse Boulevard

A golf cart driver was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after a crash on Morse Boulevard.

The golf cart was traveling on Morse Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. Monday when a car, also traveling on Morse Boulevard, made a turn onto Palo Alto Avenue, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The car turned in front of the golf cart and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the car was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

The golf cart driver suffered minor injuries.