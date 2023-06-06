Robert Halloy passed away peacefully on May 13, 2023. He was the oldest of eight children born to Emil and Rose Halloy (deceased) in Bridgeport, Ohio, May 21, 1947 and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

He is survived by his wife, of over 53 years, Michele, daughter Sharyn Fisher and her boyfriend, David and son Alan and his wife Leah. He also leaves behind his beloved four grandsons… Kendall, Kyle, William and Andrew as well as his 7 siblings…Sherley, Carol Vavra (Tony), Jim, Bill (Val), Ginger Barcus, Dick (Kati) and Ken and many wonderful nieces, nephews, brothers and sister in law, aunt, cousins and friends.

He spent six years in the U.S. Navy and then pursued his college degree in accounting, working for Worthington Industries, moving his family from Columbus OH to Charlotte NC and ultimately The Villages after early retirement in 2002. Traveling and cruising with Michele, golfing and fishing were some of his passions.

The family would especially like to thank Dr. Adewale Fawole and his incredibly compassionate staff at Florida Cancer Specialists, Vitas Home Health/Hospice and Florida Cremation Society. Per his request, there will be no service/visitation at this time.

If you are so inclined, donations in his name can be mailed to…

As They Come Animal Rescue

426 Greensburg Pike

West Newton, PA 15089