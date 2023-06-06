Steward Elliot Uhler, 81, of The Villages, FL, passed away after a short illness on May 28, 2023.

Stew was born in Reading, PA, to Eugene and Helen Uhler on August 17, 1941, and grew up outside the town of Birdsboro. He graduated from Exeter Township High School in 1959, and then went on to earn a degree in economics from Albright College. Upon graduation in 1963, Stew was commissioned an officer in the United States Naval Reserve. During his active duty he toured the Western Pacific; was next stationed in San Diego, CA, serving as a boat group commander on the U.S.S. Henrico; then concluded his naval career in Philadelphia as an agent with the Office of Naval Intelligence. Stew joined Pennsylvania Blue Shield in 1966 in the utilization review department, and eventually went on to lead the department of special investigations. In 1993 he became a certified fraud examiner, and the following year was named chairperson of the board of governors of the National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association.

Following a move with Blue Shield to Camp Hill, PA, in 1967, Stew enjoyed spending time with his wife, Anne, and their growing family. Stew and Anne enjoyed playing tennis and socializing with close friends in their Highland Park neighborhood, and then found a new passion in boating as the years went on. Stew eventually served as commander of the Susquehannock chapter of the United States Power Squadron in Harrisburg, and maintained a series of power boats at the Baltimore Yacht Club on the Chesapeake Bay. After Stew´s retirement in 1997, he and Anne purchased a winter home in Punta Gorda, FL, and eventually settled full-time in The Villages, FL, where their interest in boating shifted to a passion for playing golf and watching polo. One of Stew’s last major endeavors was serving as treasurer for The Villages Polo Boosters Association, which he enjoyed for many years. He also devoted time each year to volunteering at various professional golf tournaments, particularly the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, FL.

Stew is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anne Sellers Uhler, of The Villages; his son Ted and daughter-in-law Melinda of Clermont, FL; and his son David and son-in-law João of Washington, DC, and Lisbon, Portugal.

In recognition of Stew´s service in the U.S. Navy, he will be interred in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, at a later date.