Suspect threatened to take a hostage in robbery at Citizens First Bank

A suspect threatened to take a hostage during a robbery Tuesday morning at Citizens First Bank in Fruitland Park.

The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, walked into the bank on U.S. Hwy. 27/44 at about 9:20 a.m. and demanded money, according to the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The suspect said that if he did not receive money, he would take a hostage. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and exited the bank. He got into a black vehicle that was parked behind a neighboring abandoned business and traveled west on Palm Street, then south on Dixie Avenue.

If you have information that could help with this investigation, contact the Fruitland Park Police Department at 352-360-6655 or you contact “CrimeLine” at 800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous and receive possible compensation for your information should it lead to an arrest.