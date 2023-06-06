Suspects arrested in theft of $40,800 camper from RV storage facility

Two suspects have been arrested in the theft of a $40,800 camper from an RV storage facility on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

The 2022 Forest River Rockwood 2507s bumper pull camper had been put into storage on May 2 at My RV Storage/Compass Storage at 2175 East State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It was discovered missing on May 15.

Thanks to video surveillance at the storage facility, 30-year-old Curtis William Murphy of Altamonte Springs and 32-year-old Victoria Zipperer Coleman of Orlando were identified as suspects by comparing the surveillance images to their driver’s license and social medial photos. Coleman has previously been convicted of theft charges in Chatham County, Georgia.

Murphy and Coleman were spotted at about 3:30 p.m. Monday in a blue Ford F-150 and they were pulled over in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 in Wildwood. A search of the pickup turned up 4.92 grams of marijuana.

Murphy was arrested on a felony charge of theft and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,100 bond.

Coleman was arrested on a felony charge of theft. The Savannah, Ga. native was also booked at the jail, where a hold has been put on her custody by the State of Georgia.