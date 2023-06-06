88.8 F
They just want to break the rules

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The couple with the little white cross are just trying to bust the rules. They don’t belong here. The cross could be in a window or back yard. They want to wear their feelings in their yard.

Marilyn Stark
Villa Berea

 

