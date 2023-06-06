88.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Villager locked in battle over home arrested after violating court order

By Staff Report
Edward Joseph Fox
A Villager locked in a battle over a home he purchased with a woman in 2016 has been arrested after violating a court order.

Edward Joseph Fox, 62, was arrested Monday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of contempt of court.

A woman with whom he owns a home on Manor Downs in the Village of Belvedere on May 16 obtained a temporary order of protection against Fox on the grounds of domestic violence. However, Fox attempted to communicate with the woman through a neighbor, which is a violation of the injunction, according to an arrest report.

The woman and Fox purchased their home together in 2016 for $267,500. She and the York, Pa. native are locked in a legal battle over the home, according to a lawsuit on file in Sumter County Court. The couple “cannot agree” as to how the property “should be owned, managed, or sold.”

Following his arrest Monday, Fox was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

