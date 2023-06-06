88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
type here...

Villages Charter School student saves girl’s life by performing CPR

By Jordyn Pennington
Annabelle Miller
Annabelle Miller

A student at The Villages Charter School saved a girl’s life at the Ocala Drive-In.

Annabelle Miller, a 14-year-old girl from Fruitland Park, was standing in line Saturday evening at a concession stand when the girl behind her fell face first on the ground for reasons unknown at this time. She was unconscious on the ground, with most assuming she had a seizure.

While those around her stood silent in shock, Miller jumped into action. She quickly turned the girl over onto her back and began performing CPR compressions. The girl started to come to, but she was bleeding from her mouth, nose and a cut on her forehead from the fall.

Miller proceeded to pull the girl up into a sitting position to keep her from choking on her own blood. By this time, the crowd around Miller was still frozen at the situation unfolding before them. Some had called 911, others were telling Miller to be careful of the blood. The girl then completely regained consciousness and was escorted to her vehicle by others at the Drive-In.

Tessa Clark, Miller’s mother, was unaware of the situation until she received a phone call from her daughter. She was informed that Miller was giving a statement because she performed emergency medical response services on the girl. Her husband went to check on Miller, after which the family returned home.

Clark recalled that as she discussed the events with Miller, including her own safety and the dangers of blood contamination, her daughter was insistent that she had to help the girl.

“As a mother, I didn’t know how to feel about the situation at first,” Clark said. “She’s supposed to be safe, and there she was making sure someone else was safe.”

Clark advised that her daughter has always been one to think logically in times of crisis, and her instincts must have taken over when she saw the struggling girl. As a babysitter, Miller had taken CPR certification courses offered by the Red Cross. Those courses might have very well saved the girl’s life.

“It just makes me really proud of her,” said Clark. “At 14 years old, that’s a situation where I would have been standing there waiting for someone to do something.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We moved to a retirement community not a timeshare community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident says she moved to a retirement community, not a timeshare community.

They just want to break the rules

A Villa Berea resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Villagers fighting to keep their little white cross simply want to break the rules.

Nothing offensive about these small crosses

A Villa De La Vista West resident argues there is nothing offensive about the little white crosses in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

In defense of snowbirds

A Village of McClure resident, who is a snowbird, points out some incorrect assumptions about seasonal residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus points out the contributions of its members in honor of the month of June, which is celebrated as Pride Month.

Photos