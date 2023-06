To the Editor:

Inquiring to see how other Villagers feel about VRBO. At first I was fine with it, but now it’s in my own backyard. I don’t like it. We have kids running around in the yard, different people every week, it doesn’t feel like home anymore.

We moved to a retirement community, not a timeshare community. Just venting my disappointment.

Audrey Sevey

Village of DeLuna