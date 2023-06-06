William Granger Holbrook, 83, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and friend, passed away on May 6th, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

He was born December 15, 1939, in Canandaigua, NY to William and Helen (Green) Holbrook. He attended Ithaca College and after graduation worked in New York City for Price Waterhouse for 7 years. From there he moved to Connecticut and was employed by Stanadyne Diesel Systems for 25 years. He was also instrumental in developing the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) and the Champions Club in that organization.

He served his country proudly in the United States Army.

He became a consultant for several companies and finally retired and moved to The Villages 13 years ago where he enjoyed golf, volunteering for the Village Hospital and being active at the New Covenant United Methodist Church. He also volunteered at Bargains and Blessings in Wildwood, FL. One of his fondest memories was when he and his wife Betty volunteered at a mission in Kodiak, Alaska for a month. He loved to cruise, and he loved the beach. He and Betty started their life together in Suffield, CT, moved to Park City Utah for 7 years and then lived in San Diego, CA for 10 years. He moved back east to The Villages, FL to be closer to family and had lived here for 13 years.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, of 34 years, his sister, Mary (Michael) Milligan from Lancaster, PA, his four children William (Sharon) Holbrook from Orlando, FL, Katherine (Josh) Franklin from Framingham, MA, Kris (Bob) Hilborn, from West Hartford, CT, and Jon (Patti) Lindstrom from Alpharetta, GA. Also 7 grandchildren Mollie, Mikal and Joey Franklin, Alex and Max Holbrook, Erika (Christopher) Hilborn and Kyle (Sarah) Hilborn and a great grandson, Ryan Hilborn.

He loved spending time with his family, and he was loved and looked up to by all of them. He touched so many lives and will be sorely missed.

A memorial service is planned for July 8th, 2023, at the New Covenant United Methodist Church, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162 or New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodbridge Drive, The Villages, FL 32162.