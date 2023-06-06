Work will be taking place at several gates this week in The Villages

The Villages District gate contractor from Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8 will be installing new ground loops to ensure the gate arms operate effectively in the entry and exit lanes. The work will be done in one night at each gate and will require overnight lane closures to ensure the ground loops are properly installed and sealant is fully cured before allowing vehicle traffic.

The following gates will be effected based on the schedule listed below:

Tuesday, June 6 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Charlotte – Visitor Entry Lane

Collier South – Exit Lane

Wednesday, June 7 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Virginia Trace North Gate – Exit Lane (Including New Photo-Electric Loop Detectors/Reflectors)

La Zamora Gate – Exit Lane

Thursday, June 8 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Pinellas Commercial Gate – Exit Lane

Bonnybrook Gate – Visitor Entry Lane

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.