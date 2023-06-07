84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
type here...

1,339 holes-in-one this year at executive courses in The Villages

By Meta Minton

There have been 1,339 holes-in-one recorded so far this year at executive courses in The Villages.

There have been 1.3 million rounds of golf thus far in 2023 played at executive courses, according to Director of Executive Golf Mitch Leininger, who reported the figures on Wednesday to the Amenity Authority Committee and the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

Donna Hosley
Donna Hosley was thrilled to get a hole-in-one in May.

The busy activity is taking place while four courses are currently closed for renovations. They are:

 • Churchill Greens

• Briarwood

• Belmont

• Hilltop

The Pelican Executive Golf Course is scheduled to reopen Friday after a period of rest and rehabilitation. In addition, new shade tolerant turf has been incorporated at Pelican’s #6 green.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let the Andersons keep their cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends a couple in The Villages should be allowed to keep their little white cross.

Did local media overlook the anniversary of D-Day?

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chides local media which did not properly mark the D-Day anniversary.

Little white cross is yard art

A Sharon Villas resident contends the little white crosses are yard art. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We moved to a retirement community not a timeshare community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident says she moved to a retirement community, not a timeshare community.

They just want to break the rules

A Villa Berea resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Villagers fighting to keep their little white cross simply want to break the rules.

Photos