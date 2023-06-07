1,339 holes-in-one this year at executive courses in The Villages

There have been 1,339 holes-in-one recorded so far this year at executive courses in The Villages.

There have been 1.3 million rounds of golf thus far in 2023 played at executive courses, according to Director of Executive Golf Mitch Leininger, who reported the figures on Wednesday to the Amenity Authority Committee and the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

The busy activity is taking place while four courses are currently closed for renovations. They are:

• Churchill Greens

• Briarwood

• Belmont

• Hilltop

The Pelican Executive Golf Course is scheduled to reopen Friday after a period of rest and rehabilitation. In addition, new shade tolerant turf has been incorporated at Pelican’s #6 green.