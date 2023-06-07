$20 million renovation at Paradise Recreation Center to include resort-style pool

The $20 million renovation at Paradise Recreation Center will include a resort-style pool.

The Paradise renovation project was discussed Wednesday by the Amenity Authority Committee, which is funding the project.

A recent survey, in which residents from throughout The Villages were encouraged to participate, strongly favored a resort-style pool. However, many residents of the Historic Side of The Villages, said they preferred to have a more traditional pool, such as the one currently in place.

AAC members said they would follow the wishes of the residents who participated in the survey.

“That’s what people said they want,” said AAC Chair Donna Kempa.

She pointed out that the Paradise Recreation Center is intended for use by all residents of The Villages.

The renovation will also include an expansion of the Mark Twain Library, a walking trail, natural gas fire pit, large outdoor porch areas and corn toss.