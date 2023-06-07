Charles L. Kennedy, Sr., 91 of Summerfield, FL, passed away peacefully on 5.29.23 surrounded by love with his family in attendance.

Chuck was born on 7.8.31 to Joseph Kennedy and Anna Josephine (née Snider) Kennedy Warnick in Waynesboro, PA. After Chuck graduated from Quincy High School in 1949, he then enlisted in the U.S. Army at Fort Indiantown Gap in Annville, PA.

Sergeant Major (SGM) Charles L. Kennedy was a decorated Army veteran, serving 2 tours in Korea and 3 tours in Vietnam. He was promoted to SGM in 1966 and at the time, was the youngest SGM in the U.S. Army. After completing Airborne School, he became a Green Beret and served time in Special Forces in the 11th Airborne Division having a record of 153 successful jumps. He served a total of 31 years in the U.S. Army. He also spent 20 years in Federal Civil Service, 10 of which were in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Chuck was an active member of St. Marks Roman Catholic Church.

Up until November 2022, he routinely rode his bicycle 10 miles a day and said that after his diagnosis, this was one of the things that he missed the most, having to give up his bike.

Chuck had a lifetime love of all things Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles and Penn State’s Nittany Lion and was often heard yelling at the TV, both in excitement and exasperation. He loved spending time with his 7 children, 20 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Chuck was predeceased in death by his first wife, Josephine (née Valle) Kennedy and his sister Joann (née Kennedy) Ringer. Chuck is survived by his wife, Julie (née Walker) Kennedy and their 7 children, Barbara (née Kennedy) Boisclair (Rick), Debbie (née Kennedy) Gonzalves (Lou), Chuck Kennedy Jr. (Susan née Edwards), Patricia (née Hamilton) Dryden (Don), Laurie Ann (née Carpentier) Painter (Bill), Scott Carpentier (Karen née Jepsen), and Christine Carpentier-Bogart (Ken).

Services will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Sewell, NJ on June 24, 2023. Visitation is from10:30-11:30 and a Celebration of Life mass immediately following at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice House at hospiceofmarion.com (352) 307-3417 or the Fisher House Foundation at donations@fisherhouse.org (301) 294-8560.