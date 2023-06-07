88.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
By Staff Report
Christine Ellen Harry, 77, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023 in Wildwood, FL surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cleveland, she was a lifelong Ohioan but had recently moved to The Villages.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ethel Carlson of Cleveland, OH and her sister Mary Ann George of Parma, OH. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth Harry; sons Kenneth (Scottie) Harry of Basehor, KS, Kevin (Debbie) Harry of Columbus, OH; daughter Kathleen (Jeff) Beaver of Wildwood, FL; grandchildren Brittany (Jake) Gjesvold, Kristina Valentino, Nicholas (Megan) Beaver, William Harry, Andrew Harry, and great-grandchildren Landon, Cadence, Kaden, Kambria, Kara, Wyatt, and Elliana; brother Jim (Sandy) Carlson of Timberlake, OH and many nieces and nephews.

Christine was a devout Catholic. Her favorite past times included spending time with her family, taking long walks to explore her new Florida home, shopping, and watching her favorite TV show, NCIS. She was loved by all who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Cleveland, OH.

Photos