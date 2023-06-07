Eisenhower Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed

The Eisenhower Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed on Monday, June 12.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Eisenhower Recreation Center at (352) 674-8390.
The Eisenhower Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed on Monday, June 12.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Eisenhower Recreation Center at (352) 674-8390.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.