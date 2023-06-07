88.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Eisenhower Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed

By Staff Report

The Eisenhower Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed on Monday, June 12.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Eisenhower Recreation Center at (352) 674-8390.

Letters to the Editor

Did local media overlook the anniversary of D-Day?

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chides local media which did not properly mark the D-Day anniversary.

Little white cross is yard art

A Sharon Villas resident contends the little white crosses are yard art. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We moved to a retirement community not a timeshare community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident says she moved to a retirement community, not a timeshare community.

They just want to break the rules

A Villa Berea resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Villagers fighting to keep their little white cross simply want to break the rules.

Nothing offensive about these small crosses

A Villa De La Vista West resident argues there is nothing offensive about the little white crosses in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

