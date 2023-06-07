84.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Fire chief praises crew that rescued Villager from burning home

By Meta Minton

The fire chief is praising a crew that rescued a resident from a burning home in The Villages.

Chief Brian Twiss of The Villages Public Safety Department described the May 31 rescue during a blaze at a home in the Rhett Villas in the Village of Linden.

Firefighters battled a blaze May 31 in the Rhett Villas in the Village of Linden.
Firefighters battled a blaze May 31 in the Rhett Villas in the Village of Linden.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within six minutes and 27 seconds of the call coming in, Twiss reported Wednesday to the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. It only took 13 seconds upon arrival to enter the burning home. Firefighters brought out the homeowner.

“Crews from Medic 46 and Medic 47 immediately began rendering aid to the victim, providing life-saving interventions,” Twiss said.

Firefighters entered the burning home in 13 seconds upon arrival.
Firefighters entered the burning home in 13 seconds upon arrival.

The man was flown to UF-Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

“They did a phenomenal job,” Twiss said of the crew’s work that night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

