Philip and Karyn Molloy

We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Philip Edward Molloy (71) and his beloved wife Karyn Ann (Crittenden) Molloy (70).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Heaven gained two more angels. Both were born in Quincy, MA, then moved to Holbrook where they raised their family and were active members of the community. They were always seen on the ball fields with their three children. In 2019, they retired to Villages, FL with their cherished dog, Sadie. Phil could often be seen playing a round of golf and Karyn spending time with friends and recently, making artwork for loved ones.

They are survived by their three children: daughter Kimberly Molloy-Lamonda and husband Michael Lamonda of Holbrook, MA, as well as their two boys, Aiden and Garrett; son Brian Molloy and wife Diana Gallant of Central Village, CT, as well as their three children, Richard, Hailey and Samantha; and the youngest daughter, Melissa Molloy and partner Abbey Greenfield of Raynham, MA, and their four children, Tyler, Kailey, Ryan and Lex. Nana and Papa will forever remain in the hearts of their beloved grandchildren.

Philip is survived by his brother, Francis Molloy of the Villages, FL; and his sister, Judith and husband Al Petta of Weymouth, MA/ Englewood, FL.

Karyn is survived by her brothers, Thomas and wife Carol Crittenden of Randolph, MA and John “Jay” Crittenden and partner Cindy Dennison of Pembroke, MA; and sister Nancy and husband Edward Cirone of N. Reading, MA; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family requests privacy during this extremely difficult time. In following our parents’ wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjudes.org or to the Barton Center for Diabetes Education at https://www.classy.org/give/316263/#!/donation/checkout