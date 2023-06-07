84.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Pregnant woman walking to Walmart found to have drugs tucked in bra

By Staff Report
Ashley Nichole Henry
A pregnant woman taking a late-night walk to Walmart was found to have drugs tucked in her bra.

Ashley Nichole Henry, 29, of Oxford, at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday was walking on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near County Road 109 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was forced to swerve to avoid hitting her.

The deputy stopped to check on her well being and offered to give Henry a ride to the nearby Walmart in Summerfield, which she had indicated was her destination.

The deputy asked the North Carolina native if she had had any drugs or weapons in her possession. Henry admitted she had the drug MDMA in her bra. She told the deputy she nasally snorted the drug 30 minutes prior to their encounter. She also said she is six months pregnant.

The deputy took Henry to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood for a medical evaluation. Once she was cleared, she was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center where she was booked on a charge of drug possession. Bond was set at $2,000.

