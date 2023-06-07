VHS alum with troubled history charged with slashing woman’s SUV tires

A Villages High School alum with a troubled history has been charged with slashing the tires of woman’s sport utility vehicle.

Nathan Michael Hearns, 33, of Oxford, was arrested Monday on a felony charge of criminal mischief.

He allegedly used a kitchen knife to slash all four tires of a woman’s GMC Arcadia which was parked in her driveway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Hearns also used the knife to deflate the tires of a trailer parked near the woman’s home. A hedge trimmer was used to damage the body of the trailer.

Hearns was arrested when he was found walking along County Road 227.

Earlier this year the 2008 graduate of VHS, with a history of drug-related arrests, was arrested after using a pitchfork to trash a home.

As a result of Monday’s arrest, Hearns was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.