Villager sworn in to take seat on Amenity Authority Committee

Villager Rich Cole was sworn in Wednesday morning to assume his newly appointed position on the Amenity Authority Committee.

Cole, a resident of Sunbury of Glenbook, is filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Robert Chandler IV, who serves as The Villages vice president for development. Although he has departed the AAC, Chandler will continue to serve on the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

Cole is a native of Philadelphia and has long been active in Republican politics in The Villages.

The AAC oversees amenities north of County Road 466 in The Villages.