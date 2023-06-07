Wanda E. Frappier

After a long journey with dementia, Wanda E. (Molinelli) Frappier, 87, passed away in her home in The Villages, FL, on May 29, 2023.

Born on Staten Island, NY, to James E. Molinelli & Rose (Engehausen) Molinelli, on May 20, 1936, she graduated from Curtis High School & SUNY-Oswego, where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. While attending Oswego, she met the love of her life, Edmund L. Frappier and they married on June 27, 1959. They have two children, Tina Simone (Frappier) Baldwin (Ross) & Todd L. Frappier (Darcy). Wanda taught in the Wappingers Central School District as a Kindergarten teacher for over 20 years at Myers Corners Elementary School, where she inspired multiple generations of students with “Soundie, The Elf” & the “Good Witch” at Halloween.

Upon retiring in 1991, they moved to The Villages, FL, where they joined the “Way, Way, Way, Off Broadway Players” and performed in numerous productions for over 15 years. They spent their summer months at their cottage in Knobby Knoll, Sackets Harbor, NY.

Wanda is a much loved “Nonni” to her 5 Grandchildren, Amber Evans, Justin Steakley (Jaime), Fallon (Frappier) Whitacre (Joseph) & Payton (Frappier) MacLatchie (Andrew), Jessie Baldwin (Rich Labombard) and her 3 Great-Grandchildren, Jude & Jett Steakley & Sonny Whitacre. Wanda is predeceased by her parents & her brother, James S. Molinelli. Wanda was well known for her kind & gentle spirit as well as her dazzling smile.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church (The Villages, FL) on June 16th at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers you may make a contribution to “My Time For Free Time,” Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avienda Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162.