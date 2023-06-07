88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
type here...

Wanda E. Frappier

By Staff Report
Wanda E. Frappier
Wanda E. Frappier

After a long journey with dementia, Wanda E. (Molinelli) Frappier, 87, passed away in her home in The Villages, FL, on May 29, 2023.

Born on Staten Island, NY, to James E. Molinelli & Rose (Engehausen) Molinelli, on May 20, 1936, she graduated from Curtis High School & SUNY-Oswego, where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. While attending Oswego, she met the love of her life, Edmund L. Frappier and they married on June 27, 1959. They have two children, Tina Simone (Frappier) Baldwin (Ross) & Todd L. Frappier (Darcy). Wanda taught in the Wappingers Central School District as a Kindergarten teacher for over 20 years at Myers Corners Elementary School, where she inspired multiple generations of students with “Soundie, The Elf” & the “Good Witch” at Halloween.

Upon retiring in 1991, they moved to The Villages, FL, where they joined the “Way, Way, Way, Off Broadway Players” and performed in numerous productions for over 15 years. They spent their summer months at their cottage in Knobby Knoll, Sackets Harbor, NY.

Wanda is a much loved “Nonni” to her 5 Grandchildren, Amber Evans, Justin Steakley (Jaime), Fallon (Frappier) Whitacre (Joseph) & Payton (Frappier) MacLatchie (Andrew), Jessie Baldwin (Rich Labombard) and her 3 Great-Grandchildren, Jude & Jett Steakley & Sonny Whitacre. Wanda is predeceased by her parents & her brother, James S. Molinelli. Wanda was well known for her kind & gentle spirit as well as her dazzling smile.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church (The Villages, FL) on June 16th at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers you may make a contribution to “My Time For Free Time,” Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avienda Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Did local media overlook the anniversary of D-Day?

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chides local media which did not properly mark the D-Day anniversary.

Little white cross is yard art

A Sharon Villas resident contends the little white crosses are yard art. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We moved to a retirement community not a timeshare community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident says she moved to a retirement community, not a timeshare community.

They just want to break the rules

A Villa Berea resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Villagers fighting to keep their little white cross simply want to break the rules.

Nothing offensive about these small crosses

A Villa De La Vista West resident argues there is nothing offensive about the little white crosses in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos