Woman crashes into Summerfield home after leading cop on 115 mph chase

A woman crashed into a home in Summerfield after leading law enforcement on a chase at 115 miles per hour.

The house located at 16286 S. U.S. Hwy. 441 was declared “unlivable” by the Marion County building inspector as a result of the June 1 crash.

Shelby Tabiatha Floyd, 21, of Belleview, was at the wheel of a white sport utility vehicle on June 1 traveling southbound in the 14500 block of S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy noted the SUV was traveling at 84 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Floyd drove into the parking lot of nearby Circle K and ran a stop sign before returning to U.S. Hwy. 441 and heading south, according to the arrest report. As the deputy chased the SUV with his lights and siren activated, Floyd accelerated to 115 mph. She tried to turn, but had trouble navigating and crashed into the house and a vehicle parked outside.

After the crash, Floyd exited the vehicle, but resisted the deputy’s efforts to place her in handcuffs. He “escorted” her to the ground and secured her in the handcuffs. Her driver’s license had been suspended in November for failure to pay a traffic ticket.

Floyd was taken to the HCA Florida Summerfield Emergency Room for a medical evaluation. Once she was cleared, she was booked at the Marion County Jail on charges of driving while license suspended, fleeing to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $6,500.