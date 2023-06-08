CDD 13 supervisor questions increase in PWAC expense

A Community Development District 13 supervisor is questioning the increase in the expense for the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

CDD 13 supervisors reviewed their budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year during a meeting Thursday morning at Everglades Recreation Center.

Next year’s CDD 13 operating budget will be $4.068 million, representing an increase of $238,601 or 6 percent over the previous year. Most of that is due to CDD 13’s rising tab for membership in PWAC.

The PWAC budget for next year has swollen to $20.756 million.

PWAC members, which include CDDs 5 through 13, are seeing a 12 percent increase across the board. Many CDDs, which are funded through annual maintenance assessments paid by residents, are now devoting roughly 50 percent of their overall budgets to PWAC.

CDD 13 Vice Chairman Tom Law expressed concern about the rising costs of PWAC.

“It seems like we are paying more than some of the others,” Law said.

With 1,540.6 assessable acres, CDD 13 is funding 14.23 percent of the overall PWAC budget. The PWAC funding formula is based on assessable acreage and the larger the CDD, the more that is paid into PWAC, which oversees joint infrastructure including multi-modal paths, tunnels and landscaping.

Members of PWAC are set to review the budget in a meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 12 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.