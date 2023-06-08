86 F
Thursday, June 8, 2023
By Staff Report
Geraldine M. Gallagher passed away May 1, 2023, at home after a long illness.

Geraldine was born April 22, 1942, to Johanna M Devine and George W O’Neill. Geraldine was born in Brooklyn NY and graduated from St. Joseph. She is survived by her husband Bernard (Ben) Gallagher, son Thomas Gallagher (Kerry) and son Kevin Gallagher. Gerry has seven grandchildren Connor, Ryan, Kyle, Keira, Catlin, Nicole, and Danielle.

Geraldine was an administrator for the Mahopac School District. Later she did medical transcription. After moving to The Villages Gerry took up tap dancing and never lost her love for quilting and knitting.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday June 7th at 10:00am at Saint Marks the Evangelist Roman Catholic church, 7081 SE HWY 42 Summerfield FL 34491.

