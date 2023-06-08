86 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Green Key Village man arrested after multiple calls to 911

By Staff Report
A Green Key Village man was arrested after making multiple calls to 911.

Don Richard Perillo, 42, was arrested Monday after at his home at 1077 Sugar Loaf Key, in the gated solar-powered community of in Lady Lake.

The New Jersey native called 911 on his cell phone and told the dispatcher he “could not reach the FBI and his phone is hacked,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He called 911 a second time and threatened to sue the dispatcher. He made a third call, but there was no voice contact.

A police officer went to Perillo’s home and he appeared to be “irritated.” He said he needed to contact the FBI regarding a matter in New Jersey. He said the FBI’s line was “busy” so he called the local 911, which feeds into the dispatch center at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The officer advised Perillo not to call 911 unless he is experiencing an emergency.

The officer left Green Key Village, but a short time later he was contacted by the dispatch center which reported that Perillo made two additional calls to 911.

Perillo was arrested on a charge of misuse of 911. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

