Homeless woman arrested at library in The Villages

A homeless woman has been arrested at a library in The Villages.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy found 31-year-old Ashley Marie Falck at 1:40 a.m. Thursday on the front grounds of the Belvedere Public Library. A check with dispatch revealed that Falck was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with criminal mischief.

Falck was in possession of a backpack which held a black and green silicone smoking pipe that that a residue that “smelled strongly of burned marijuana,” the arrest report said. A field test confirmed the residue was marijuana.

She was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.