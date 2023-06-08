Jon Richard Anderson, age 89, beloved husband of Joanna (Joy) Anderson (deceased), passed away on June 2, 2023, at the Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages Florida. Jon was formerly a lifelong resident of the Chicago area with homes in Waukegan, Libertyville, and Vernon Hills.

Jon was born January 25, 1934, in Chicago, to John and Winifred Anderson. Jon’s twin sister died during childbirth. Jon worked summers as a lifeguard on Lake Michigan and graduated from Highland Park high school before joining ROTC at the University of Colorado in Boulder. After graduating with a degree in business, Jon rebuilt bridges in France with the US Army Corps of Engineers after WW II. When honorably discharged in 1957 at the rank of 1st Lieutenant, Jon went on to pursue and earn a master’s degree in engineering from Northwestern University.

Jon joined Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago in 1960 and was assigned to build a mechanized clinical data system to capture and manage data for new drug applications through the Food and Drug Administration. Jon continued advancing the clinical data processing field until he retired from Abbott in 1993.

While working, Jon was active playing softball, volleyball, tennis, downhill and cross-country skiing, sailing, canoeing and after retiring, Jon enjoyed playing golf and bridge. Jon loved to study investments as an active member of the American Association of Individual Investors.

During the summer, Jon would take the family on long vacations in the family’s VW camper, eventually visiting all forty-eight of the contiguous United States on a budget of $ 25 / day.

Jon was known as a caregiver for his wife Joy, after she suffered a stroke in 1992. Over the following 25 years, Jon and Joy continued to travel, eventually visiting thirty-five countries and all fifty states. Their international travel included trips on their own and as members of Friendship Force International.

Jon loved his country, free markets, free speech, Charlie Brown, his Chicago Bears, Abe Lincoln, a book with a story to tell, and a spirited debate over a beer or two.

In 1997 he gave his heart to the Lord at a Promise Keeper’s Men’s conference at Christ Church of Lake Forest, and he has been supporting various Christian missions via his son, Mark, and his family.

A special word of thanks to Phyllis Baker, Karen Idstrom Chichelli, Laura Latus, and Jeff and Judy McNiece for all the love and friendship over the years. You had a special place in Jon’s heart.

Jon is survived by his brother, Alan Anderson, Joy’s sister, Greta Nagel, two sons and daughters-in-law, Gregg & Pam, Mark & Catherine, his five grandchildren, John (Jack), Ellen, Grace, Joseph, and Jonathan, and nine nieces and nephews. Jon is preceded in death by his parents, John and Winifred Anderson, his wife Joy, and his older sister Anita Idstrom.

Memorial Service at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake at 9am on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Also, a Celebration of Jon’s life will be held on a later date in the Chicago area.