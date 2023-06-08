Lake Miona Recreation Center kitchen will be closed next week

The Lake Miona Recreation Center kitchen will closed for resurfacing Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Lake Miona Recreation Center at (352)430-2950.
