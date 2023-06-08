86 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Lake Miona Recreation Center kitchen will be closed next week

By Staff Report

The Lake Miona Recreation Center kitchen will closed for resurfacing Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Lake Miona Recreation Center at (352)430-2950.

Why are they ignoring safety concerns?

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he cannot understand why officials are ignoring safety concerns.

Residents need to beware of Medicare scam

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident is warning fellow residents to pay close attention to the Medicare summary of payments.

Why not bypass Coleman and build a major new road through The Villages?

A reader from Bushnell offers thoughts on the proposed bypass project. And she says she’s not being snarky.

Let the Andersons keep their cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends a couple in The Villages should be allowed to keep their little white cross.

Did local media overlook the anniversary of D-Day?

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chides local media which did not properly mark the D-Day anniversary.

