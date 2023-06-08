Make sure you have everything you need during hurricane season

Hurricane season is upon us and preparedness is extremely important.

Now is a good time to dust off your hurricane kit and be sure you have everything you need. Here’s a list.

• Water: Enough for drinking, cooking and sanitation purposes—pack a minimum of 1 gallon daily per person for 7 days.

• Food: Non-perishable packaged or canned food and juices, snacks and foods for those with dietary restrictions (e.g., infants and people with diabetes).

• Cooking Supplies: Manual can opener, cooking tools and fuel, paper plates, and plastic utensils.

• Flashlight and Extra Batteries

• Pillows, Blankets and/or Sleeping Bags

• Clothing: Complete change of clothes suitable for the current climate and include sturdy shoes to protect feet from debris or other sharp objects post-storm.

• First Aid Kit, Prescription Medication, and Other Medicines: Include a first aid kit and plan to bring medications that you need. After a storm, you may have limited supplies of your prescription medications and your local pharmacy may close. Keep an updated list of each medication you take, its dosing instructions, and the name and contact information of the prescribing doctor.

• Radio: Battery operated and NOAA weather radio.

• Toiletries

• Cleaning Supplies: Garbage bags, moisture wipes and other items.

• Cash: Banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods following a disaster.

• Important Documents: Store all critical documents in a waterproof container and save electronically. Documents like insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, etc.

• Contact List: Keep an updated list of all important contacts, including doctors, friends, relatives, out-of-state friends, or relatives.

• Special Items: Assess all family member needs. Plan for infants, elderly and individuals with access and functional needs (e.g., medical items and baby bottles).

• Pet Care Items: Proper identification, immunization records, ample supply of food and water, carrier or cage, medications, muzzle and leash, and a photo of you and your pet together to validate ownership.