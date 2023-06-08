86 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Man arrested after firefighters extinguish blaze at his home

By Staff Report
Steven Robert Johnson
A man was arrested after firefighters extinguished a blaze at his home.

Sumter County Fire Rescue was called at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday to 3268 County Road 513 in Wildwood.

Steven Robert Johnson, 62, who lives at that address, reported that he spotted smoke coming from the backside of a trailer, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He initially tried to put out the fire with a garden hose.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. They spotted a clear cylindrical item they suspected was drug paraphernalia and called law enforcement.

The cylindrical item was found to have the residue of methamphetamine.

Johnson was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

Johnson, who has previous drug convictions, had been arrested in 2015 for violating a court order.

