Thursday, June 8, 2023
By Staff Report
Marilyn J. Horton, 92, Passed away on June 5, 2023. Marilyn was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 12, 1930. She was preceded in death by her parents Alice and Joseph Mathey, Sisters Deloris Barret and Carole Ballew.

She is survived by Richard, her loving husband of 71 years; whom she married on June 29, 1951. She is also survived by three sons and daughter -in-laws; Richard and Patricia, Kurt and Virginia, Dan and Jane, Six grandchildren and spouses; Whitney and Dan Leberman, Andrew and Brittany Horton, Joe and Kate Horton, Katherine Horton, Lindsay and Clint Holliday, and Michael; seven great-grandchildren, Henry, Zachory, Cameron, Avery, Milo, Benjamin and Emmie.

Marilyn and Richard lived is seven different states and made friends in all. She moved from New Canaan, Ct. where she lived 20 years, and Grantham NH. for 20 years before moving to The Villages in 2003. Marilyn was a homemaker and mother. She was a lifelong quilter. She belonged to the Mulberry Quilters group for years. She loved traveling in their motor homes and had visited 50 states and Canada. Marilyn was a member of St. George Episcopal Church.

