Pennsylvania parolee arrested after lying about identity during traffic stop

A Pennsylvania parolee was arrested after lying about his identity during a traffic stop near the entrance to the Beaumont development in Wildwood.

Jose Antonio Valdes, 55, of Summerfield, was driving a silver Toyota Camry at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East County Road 462 and Spanish Harbor Drive in Wildwood when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered it had been assigned to a Ford truck.

During a traffic stop, Valdes gave the deputy a phony name and a false date of birth. He claimed he was a licensed driver from Puerto Rico. A Rapid ID fingerprint scanner was brought to the scene of the traffic stop and it revealed his true identity. He was wanted on a full extradition warrant from Pennsylvania for violating his probation on a charge of armed robbery.

An inventory of his vehicle turned up marijuana and methamphetamine.

Valdes was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center pending extradition back to Pennsylvania.