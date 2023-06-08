Residents need to beware of Medicare scam

To the Editor:

FYI to all on Medicare. Check your Medicare summary of payments. I have been scammed by six different companies in Chicago for COVID test kits. Each is a different company and I never ordered anything from them. Somehow they scammed my Medicare card and have billed Medicare for almost a total $1,000 for COVID test kits. I have reported this twice to Medicare as this was the second time with different companies. Be alert. “They” are out there and you might be next.

Donald Simson

Village of Santiago