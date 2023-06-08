Richard D. Stimson (Dick), age 72, died peacefully at home on May 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Dick was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 10, 1950 to the late Ruth and Hugh Stimson. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan (Ward) Stimson; children: Madonna (Nathan) Estruth, Marcella (David) Williams and Tim Kane; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; sister Donna (Don) Simson and brother Bill (Jeri) Stimson. Dick graduated from West High School, Columbus, OH in 1968. He attended Ohio State University and Park College. Dick and Susan raised their family in Columbus, then retired in 2002 to The Villages, Florida where they enjoyed golf, playing cards, and spending time with friends. Dick was a devoted Ohio State Buckeye fan with his personal scarlet block-O cut onto the front lawn of their home.

Chief Master Sergeant Stimson exemplified hard work, patriotism, and humor during his decades of decorated service with both the 160th and the 121st Air Refueling Wings at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base. As the Communication Specialist, he was responsible for leading all computer systems integration and training throughout the Wing. More importantly, to those who knew him, he was a friend for life.

A service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 1:30pm. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Mulberry Grove Recreation facility in The Villages from 3pm-5pm.

Donations may be made in Dick’s memory to cshospice.org or your local Hospice.