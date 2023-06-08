Victor Nicholas Petrocelli, 76, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on Friday, June 2, 2023, at The Villages Hospice House.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York on October 28, 1946, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Josephine Busacco Petrocelli.

Victor served his country faithfully in the US Army. He was a member of the Billiards Club at The Village, The Villages Stick Ball Club, SCORE, and a former member of The Village’s Rotary Clubs. Victor was an avid church goer. He worked as a supervisor for the US Postal Service and as a part-time jeweler. Victor truly enjoyed food, especially preparing and cooking for family and friends.

Loving father of Nicole Mastroianni (John Roby). Beloved grandfather of Gianna and Joey Mastroianni.

Also survived by his longtime companion Maria Attanasio.

The visiting hours will be Monday morning, June 12th from 9:30 to 11:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 12 noon. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum.