Villagers insist dangerous crossing must be modified to avoid a tragedy

Residents living near the Sawgrass Grove area are insisting that a dangerous crossing must be modified to avoid a tragedy.

Villager Mike Roberts, representing residents from the Village of Cason Hammock and the Village of Citrus Grove, on Thursday morning told members of the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors the residents will not back down until a change is made on Meggison Road, which they contend has become a dangerous speeding zone with heavy traffic.

The Meggison Road situation has numerous parties involved, including Sumter County, the City of Wildwood, The Villages District government and the Developer. The Developer recently agreed to put the gate arms back in the Citrus Grove entrance on Meggison Road in an attempt to slow down traffic. Residents alleged the gate arms had been removed because the Developer is impatient to keep up the hurried pace of construction in the new areas of The Villages.

Residents say the problem is that the multi-modal path that crosses Meggison Road is abnormally far from the gate, giving motorists a chance to build up some speed before reaching the crossing, which is otherwise unprotected.

Roberts said Sumter County’s traffic engineer “looked at our six or seven suggestions and shot them all down.”

However, continued lobbying of county commissioners, appears to be changing some very important minds.

“We believe that a majority of the five county commissioners believe the crossing must be modified. It’s the responsibility of our public officials to find a solution,” Roberts said.

He said the voice of the residents was heard when concerns were raised about golf carts destroying the grass at the Sawgrass Grove Market.

“It got changed,” Roberts said.

He said residents have formed an ad hoc committee to keep a focus on the Meggison Road issue.

“Design modifications are needed to avoid a tragedy,” he said.