Why are they ignoring safety concerns?

To the Editor:

I’ve brought numerous safety issues to the attention of my CDD#1 supervisors but they don’t seem to want to take any action to get them corrected. The issues I’ve brought up to them are also present in many other CDDs. The issues involve the following:

1. Multi-modal paths that are too narrow, some as narrow as 45 inches

2. Intersection line-of-sight corridors that are blocked with obstructions like landscaping, yard ornaments, signs, etc.

3. Traffic signs that are badly faded and don’t meet MUTCD retro-reflectivity standards

4. Pavement markings that are faded or worn out

5. The lack of sidewalks in neighborhoods to get pedestrian out of the streets which is especially dangerous at night when they are taking their dogs out for a walk

6. Multi-modal paths that share space on major roads like Rio Grande, Meggison, Morse, etc.

I believe CDDs should have a “Safety” topic included in every monthly meeting. They should address safety issues brought up by the residents they represent. The District Manager’s staff should assist the CDDs on identification and tracking of safety issues and help them work with the appropriate parties to get the safety issues resolved.

Kenneth Mann

Village of De La Vista West