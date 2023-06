To the Editor:

Regarding discussions of by-passing Coleman, why don’t you consider by-passing 301 all together? Build a new major road through the middle of southern Villages to 44 and allow Villagers and visitors easy access to the south and north Villages. This would help them and allow everyone else on 301 to get where their going without carts, more red lights and roundabouts for longer trips.

I offer this suggestion seriously, not being snarky. We need to look ahead.

Paula Knight

Bushnell