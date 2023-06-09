Alligator basking in the sun at Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was basking in the sun on a pleasant morning with a perfect breeze at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Konni Yingst for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
