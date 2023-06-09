Bacall Recreation Center and family pool will be closed

The Bacall Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Wednesday, June 14. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bacall Recreation at (352) 350-2281.
The Bacall Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Wednesday, June 14. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bacall Recreation at (352) 350-2281.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.