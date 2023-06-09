Daniel L. Shuster, 76, of Summerfield, Florida passed away June 6, 2023, at Ted & Diane Brandley House, Summerfield, Florida. He was the husband of Kathleen Shuster for over 52 years.

Daniel was born February 2nd, 1947 Saginaw, Michigan was the son of the late Lyle and Edith (Graham) Shuster. He grew up in Oakley Michigan and went to Chesaning Union High School graduating in 1965. He received his Bachelor of Sciences from Michigan Tech, his MBA from Western Michigan University and he was a Certified Public Accountant.

Mr Shuster served in the US Army in Vietnam 1970 and was awarded the Bronze Star. He loved God, his family and country. Dan was a humble man with a sense of humor. He did everything with honesty and integrity. After he retired from a corporate career in Michigan, he moved to Florida where he enjoyed golfing, travel, and volunteering including St. Theresa’s Soup Kitchen where he was known for making the best soup!

Daniel is survived by his wife, Kathleen Ann Shuster; daughter Kristen Shuster of Chicago; son Jeffrey (Heather) Shuster of Cadillac Michigan and granddaughters Abbygail and Allyson Shuster.

The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34429 on Monday, June12, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 5:00PM. The Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday June 13, 2023, at St. Theresa Catholic Church In Belleview with Fr. Tom Connery officiating. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Chesaning, MI. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Florida or St Theresa’s Soup Kitchen.