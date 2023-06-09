90.8 F
The Villages
Friday, June 9, 2023
Did residents really vote for corn toss at new Paradise Recreation Center?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am very skeptical that corn toss is what residents voted for in the new Paradise Recreation Center. I frequently use the outdoor amenities at several recreation centers and corn toss is NEVER being used. Corn toss does not need the maintenance that shuffleboard courts need. Installing pickleball courts, which are very busy at other rec center cost much more than throwing down a few corn toss boxes. I find it hard to believe that many of our residents voted for corn toss. I find it much more believable that it was a “Cut the Future Maintenance Fees” choice made by The Powers That Be. But thanks for a resort style pool. That will be a nice feature and a walking trail will be a blessing, also.

Nancy Martin
Village of Rio Grande

 

